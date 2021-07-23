EXO’s D.O. unveils MV teaser for ‘Rose’ from his solo album ‘Empathy’

D.O. of K-pop boyband EXO has shared a teaser for the upcoming music video for ‘Rose’, from his solo album ‘Empathy’.

South Korean news outlet Yonhap News Agency reported that ‘Rose’ will be an acoustic folk song with a light and refreshing guitar rhythm. The lyrics, which will depict a “fresh love story”, were penned by D.O himself.

‘Rose’ is the title track of D.O.’s upcoming debut solo album ‘공감 (Empathy)’, due out July 26. The eight-track project will also feature an English-language version of the song, alongside a guest appearance from rapper Wonstein.

On July 23, D.O. also released a “highlight medley” for the upcoming album. The five-minute clip features snippets of the album’s upcoming songs, accompanied by visuals of the South Korean singer heading home after a long time away.

D.O. previously released the song ‘That’s Okay’ for SM Entertainment’s ‘SM STATION’ project in 2019, as well as contributed tunes to the soundtracks of several South Korean television dramas. However, the upcoming project will be the singer’s first album as a soloist, nine years into his career with EXO.

Meanwhile, the boyband recently made their long-awaited comeback with a futuristic music video for ‘Don’t Fight The Feeling’, the lead single from their special album of the same name. It also marked their first comeback to feature D.O. and fellow member Xiumin, since they completed their mandatory military service.

In a glowing four-star review, NME’s Natasha Mulenga praised EXO’s new single for its “uplifting vibe” in the age of COVID-19. She also called the five-track project a “seamless transition into the next phase of the boyband’s journey”.

In other K-pop news, NCT leader Taeyong and EXO member Baekhyun released the song ‘Monroe’ in May. The jazz-inspired pop song pays homage to and honours the late pop culture icon Marilyn Monroe.