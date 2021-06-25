EXO’s D.O. will make his solo debut next month, SM Entertainment confirms

D.O of K-pop boyband EXO will be making his official solo debut later this year with a new album.

On June 25, South Korean news outlet SpoTV News reported that the EXO vocalist is currently in preparations to release his first album sometime next month, per Soompi. His agency, SM Entertainment later responded to reports, confirming that he is “scheduled to release his first solo album in late July”.

D.O. has previously released the song ‘That’s Okay’ for SM Entertainment’s ‘SM STATION’ project in 2019, as well as contributed tunes to the soundtracks of several South Korean television dramas. However, the upcoming project will be the singer’s first album as a soloist, nine years into his career with EXO.

Meanwhile, the boyband recently made their long-awaited comeback with a futuristic music video for ‘Don’t Fight The Feeling’, the lead single from their special album of the same name. It also marked their first comeback to feature D.O. and fellow member Xiumin, since they completed their mandatory military service.

In a glowing four-star review, NME’s Natasha Mulenga praised EXO’s new single for its “uplifting vibe” in the age of COVID-19. She also called the five-track project a “seamless transition into the next phase of the boyband’s journey”.

In other K-pop news, NCT leader Taeyong and EXO member Baekhyun released the song ‘Monroe’ in May. The jazz-inspired pop song pays homage to and honours the late pop culture icon Marilyn Monroe.