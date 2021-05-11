EXO announce new special album ‘Don’t Fight The Feeling’

K-pop boyband EXO are set to make a comeback this June with a new special album called ‘Don’t Fight The Feeling’.

The group revealed details of the upcoming record on their social media accounts earlier today (May 11). The announcement featured a new version of the group’s logo that has been designed to look like a radar map. The image also included the words “Designation: EXO Planet” and “Location: Outer Orbit” on the lower right-hand corner.

엑소 스페셜 앨범 ‘DON’T FIGHT THE FEELING’ 6월 7일 발매!

오늘부터 예약 판매! EXO Special Album [DON'T FIGHT THE FEELING] to be released on June 7th!

— EXO (@weareoneEXO) May 11, 2021

EXO first teased the comeback last month with a spoiler video titled “L-1485 SPOILER”. In the clip, members D.O., Xiumin, Baekhyun, Kai, Sehun and Chanyeol showcase the aircraft-inspired set for the music video they had been filming on.

While exploring the set, the group revealed that the new release will supposedly follow the story of the video for their 2017 hit ‘Power’. “The story is, in ‘Power’, we all went our separate ways. But we are now back together,” D.O. explained. He also offered a sneak peek of the choreography, performing some of the dance moves while a snippet of the song played on the background.

‘Don’t Fight The Feeling’ will be EXO’s first release since their sixth studio album ‘Obsession’, which dropped in November 2019. The upcoming record will also mark the return of members Xiumin and D.O., following the completion of their mandatory military service.

Baekhyun recently collaborated with fellow SM Entertainment labelmate Taeyong of NCT for the song ‘Monroe’. The track, which was released on Soundcloud, is inspired by the late pop culture icon Marilyn Monroe.