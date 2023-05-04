EXO’s Kai to enlist in the military next week

South Korean singer Kai of K-pop boyband EXO is set to enlist in the military next week.

The news was shared by Kai’s label SM Entertainment on May 3, announcing that the K-pop idol will enlist in the South Korean military on May 11. In accordance with South Korean law, all able-bodied men over the age of 18 are required to serve in the military for up to two years.

SM Entertainment said that Kai had been preparing new music with boyband EXO, but is set to enlist early “due to a recent change in regulations of the Military Manpower Administration”, per Soompi. The singer will fist receive basic military training before serving as a public service worker, the agency added.

“In respect of Kai’s intention to enlist quietly, his enlistment location and time will not be revealed, and there will be no special event on the day of, so we ask for the understanding of fans,” SM Entertainment said. “Regarding the plans for EXO’s album, we will inform you once the details are sorted out.”

Following the news, Kai took to his personal Instagram account to address his sudden upcoming enlistment. According to Yonhap News Agency, the singer had “welled up while expressing disappointment over the timing of his enlistment” while saying: “I prepared a lot [for the group’s comeback], but it’s a shame.”

Prior to Kai’s enlistment news, the singer had revealed that the boyband were working on new music. In a March interview, Kai said that “all the members are gathering after a really long time” and that they were “looking forward to the fact that we can put out another album”.