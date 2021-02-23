EXO’s Kai launches first capsule collection with Gucci

EXO member Kai has unveiled his first-ever capsule collection with luxury fashion house Gucci.

The K-pop idol revealed the Kai x Gucci Capsule Collection for the first time in the pages of Esquire Korea‘s March 2021 edition. The singer also graces the three special edition covers of the magazine, which were released on February 19.

Check out the covers below.

Kai also sports more of his collection with Gucci, which features a teddy bear motif, in a photoshoot for Esquire Korea. Yesterday (February 22), singer shared previews of the shoot on his personal Instagram account.

“The Kai Capsule Collection is a collection that embodies my favorite animal, a bear. Gucci is a luxury brand and it doesn’t give off the feeling that it’s something you wear typically in your everyday life. But with the cute bear, it seems much more casual,” Kai told the magazine, as translated by Soompi.

“I think you can express your style more adorably because there are bears everywhere. People from varying age ranges can wear it in their everyday lives too.”

The collection also comes two years after Kai became a global ambassador for Gucci back in 2019. K-pop idol expressed his grattuide towards the fashion house for opportunity, nothing that it’s is the first time that Gucci has launched a collection with a Korean celebrity.

“It’s not easy to have a collection with your name. It’s a huge opportunity and an act of fortune, so I’m at a loss of words to describe how happy I am that it came to me,” he added.

Last year, the singer made his long-awaited debut as a soloist with his first EP ‘KAI (开)’, which contains six tracks including the lead single ‘Mmmh’. In the year prior, he joined K-pop supergroup SuperM with SHINee‘s Taemin, fellow EXO member Baekhyun, and NCT members Taeyong, Ten, Lucas and Mark.