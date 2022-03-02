EXO’s Kai says luxury fashion brands “keep an eye” on K-pop stars

EXO’s Kai has shed some light on how K-pop stars and luxury fashion brands tie-up on global brand endorsements.

Kai, who notably became a global ambassador for Gucci in 2019 and is also the ambassador for Seoul Fashion Week 2022, recently shared insight on how luxury fashion brands work with K-pop celebrities and what they look for.

“Foreign brands keep an eye on us,” he explained in a recent interview with Rolling Stone. “They look at our popularity, the characteristics of the group, the identity of the person, and they see if it’s going to go along with their brand. That the two can make synergy, and after that you grow together and become more aligned.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Kai also touched on his personal approach to style and fashion that has made him a global fashion icon. “Concept is the most important thing,” he says. “We have to think whether we want to play it safe or take up a challenge.”

Last year, Kai unveiled his first-ever capsule collection with luxury fashion house Gucci. “’The Kai Capsule Collection’ is a collection that embodies my favorite animal, a bear,” he said at the time. “Gucci is a luxury brand and it doesn’t give off the feeling that it’s something you wear typically in your everyday life. But with the cute bear, it seems much more casual.”

Kai is also currently set to perform at KPOP.FLEX, an upcoming K-pop festival that’ll take place in Europe. The vocalist will be taking the stage on May 14 show, alongside acts like AB6IX, ENHYPEN, (G)I-DLE, IVE, MAMAMOO and NCT Dream.

