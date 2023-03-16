EXO’s Kai reveals the boyband is working on new music

K-pop superstar Kai has confirmed that boyband EXO are currently working on new music.

In a recent interview with GQ Magazine UK, the South Korean musician opened up about a comeback for his K-pop boyband EXO. Notably, following Baekhyun‘s discharge from the military on February 5 this year, it will be the first time since 2019 that none of the members are serving their mandatory military service.

“All the members are gathering after a really long time, so we are really looking forward to the fact that we can put out another album too,” Kai told the magazine, which added that the K-pop idol also confirmed that preparation work on new music has started.

Kai said that the boyband are “not worried about what the results of this comeback would bring”. Instead, he says he’s looking forward to what the year entails: “I think that there will be more happy memories that will remain, so much so that we may even forget the older [happy] memories.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Kai also spoke about his new mini-album ‘Rover’ and how he “didn’t want to be too stubborn about a specific genre”. He added: “I thought about portraying varying genres, performances and music through Kai.”

Meanwhile, EXO are set to reunite as a full group – sans Lay Zhang, who left SM Entertainment last year – in April for a fan meeting to mark their 11th anniversary. Last year, EXO leader EXO also teased plans for the boyband to make a comeback in 2023.