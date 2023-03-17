Watch EXO’s Kai perform ‘Rover’ live for the first time

South Korean singer Kai, also a member of the boyband EXO, has performed his new single ‘Rover’ live for the first time.

The K-pop idol recently made an appearance on the South Korean music chart show M Countdown on the network Mnet. The performance was his first live performance of ‘Rover’, following the song and its accompanying mini-album’s release on March 13.

For his M Countdown appearances, Kai performed on a stage that emulated the hair salon set from the song’s music video. Meanwhile, he was dressed in a leather and denim outfit echoed a similar look from the visual.

Prior to Kai’s performance on M Countdown, he gave an interview to the show’s hosts, (G)I-DLE‘s Miyeon and MONSTA X‘s Joohoney. “I feel like I just made my debut, but I already released [my] third mini-album,” he said.

“‘Rover’ means the wanderer. It means that I don’t care about others’ eyes, and that I would live my life with freedom,” he sound about the song. “It contains an addictive chorus and performance. These are the charming points.”

Meanwhile, Kai confirmed to GQ Magazine UK that EXO are working on new music. “All the members are gathering after a really long time, so we are really looking forward to the fact that we can put out another album too,” he said.

EXO will reunite in April as a full group for the first time in over three years to mark their 11th anniversary. Member Baekhyun was officially discharged from military service in February.