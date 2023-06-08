EXO working on new reality show, SM Entertainment confirms

EXO are working on a new reality show, their label SM Entertainment has confirmed.

Today (June 8), K-pop agency SM Entertainment said in a statement to South Korean news outlet Newsen that all active members of EXO are set to film a brand-new reality show together in Korea.

On the same day, seven members of EXO – namely Xiumin, Suho, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, D.O. and Sehun – were spotted together at Gimpo Airport by Dispatch. The missing members are Kai, who is currently serving his mandatory military service, and Lay, who has largely been on hiatus since 2017.

The news comes just a week after EXO members Baekhyun, Xiumin and Chen notified SM Entertainment that they would be terminating their contracts with the K-pop agency.

On June 1, the trio’s legal representative Lee Jae-hak said in a statement that the K-pop idols would be ending their contracts with SM Entertainment due to “mistreatment and unfair contract terms”.

However, the three EXO members would later state in a separate statement that they intend to continue being members of the group despite their ongoing dispute with SM Entertainment.

Meanwhile, the K-pop agency has addressed the claims made by trio, refuting their allegations though a number of statements. In one of its statements, SM Entertainment also said that its “biggest goal is to protect EXO […] and to protect all of our agency’s artists”.

The K-pop company also plans to release new EXO music later this year, although its currently unclear if those plans have changed. In May, SM Entertainment released an earnings report where it previewed plans for its upcoming releases.