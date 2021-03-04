EXO reportedly working on new album for upcoming anniversary

K-pop boy group EXO is reportedly working on a brand-new album for their upcoming anniversary.

According to a new report from South Korean publication Star News about EXO member Chanyeol, the SM Entertainment boyband is currently working on a brand-new album in celebration of their debut anniversary on April 8, 2011.

The report also notes that the members of the group are “in full swing” for the album’s preparation. In addition, the group is also apparently scheduled to film a music video for their forthcoming comeback “soon”, with member D.O. (real name Do Kyung-soo), who was recently discharged from the South Korean military.

If the reports prove true, it’ll be EXO’s first comeback in over a year, since 2019’s ‘Obsession’. Last year, the members of the group focused on their solo careers; Suho released his first mini-album ‘Self-Portrait’, Baekhyun released his sophomore project ‘Delight’ and Kai made his much-anticipated solo debut with ‘KAI (开)’.

Meanwhile, Chanyeol is set to appear in the upcoming South Korean film The Box. He recently released a snippet of his cover of Billie Eilish’s ‘Bad Guy’, which will be featured in the forthcoming movie.

Last month, Kai unveiled his first-ever capsule collection with luxury fashion house Gucci. “It’s not easy to have a collection with your name. It’s a huge opportunity and an act of fortune, so I’m at a loss of words to describe how happy I am that it came to me,” hesaid in an interview with Esquire Korea.