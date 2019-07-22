The EXO sub-unit's debut EP arrives later today

EXO-SC, a sub-unit of the popular K-pop band EXO comprising members Chanyeol and Sehun, have dropped a video for their debut single, ‘What A Life’.

The vibrant clip follows the duo as they spend a day enjoying life to the fullest. It opens with Chanyeol and Sehun riding around in convertibles before taking their private yacht out for a spin with the ladies. Afterward, the pair throw a champagne-filled late-night party in a lavish mansion. Watch it below.

The trap-tinged song is the title track of the duo’s brand-new EP, which is scheduled to arrive later in the day. The project consists of six tracks, including the previously released promotional track ‘Just Us 2’ featuring Gaeko of South Korean hip-hop group Dynamic Duo.

Prior to their official debut as a sub-unit, Chanyeol and Sehun previously collaborated on the single ‘We Young’, which came out last September. The track was released as part of their label SM Entertainment’s SM STATION X 0 project, which also included the song ‘Written In The Stars’ by John Legend and Red Velvet’s Wendy.

Chanyeol and Sehun are the latest EXO members to branch out with their own project. Earlier in the month, fellow EXO member Baekhyun made his solo debut with his R&B-tinged ‘City Lights’ EP, while DO dropped the single ‘That’s Okay’ before enlisting into the South Korean military.