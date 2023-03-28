EXO’s Sehun speaks out on “ridiculous” girlfriend pregnancy rumours

EXO member Sehun has broken his silence on rumours that his alleged girlfriend is pregnant.

The rumours surfaced following two anonymous online posts, both of which have been deleted, according to Sports Chosun. The first was reportedly posted by an anonymous individual who claimed to be Sehun’s girlfriend, and was an image of a man with his face covered. In the other, which was posted on March 20, another individual claimed to have witnessed an unnamed K-pop idol accompanying someone to a gynaecologist.

Sehun has since spoken out about the speculation, denying them in two different posts. On March 27, he took to the fan community app Bubble to voice his frustration: “I’m very angry that this situation came about after being quiet, but I want to tell you not to even misunderstand.”

The K-pop idol followed that up with a full statement on Instagram Stories, where he described the rumours as “ridiculous”, while saying that he feels the need to “respond legally to correct them”, as translated by Koreaboo.

“Ever since a couple of years ago, there has been a woman who has been pretending to be my girlfriend. [She] uploads posts to her social media accounts to make it seem like we are dating,” he wrote.

“I have known this because I have been told of her, but because she isn’t someone I know, I just let it slide, and because of that, the situation has come to this,” he added. “All of the pictures and writings going around the internet aren’t me. I am absolutely sure.”

Sehun’s agency SM Entertainment has also since denied the allegations on the singer’s behalf. “The rumours that are being spread online about Sehun are baseless misinformation, and spreading the rumours maliciously is a crime,” the company said in a statement, per Soompi.

“Although the post has been deleted, we are monitoring the original author and those who spread the rumours and will take legal action,” it added.