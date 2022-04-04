EXO’s Suho freezes time in cinematic ‘Grey Suit’ music video

EXO’s Suho has made his solo comeback with the new single ‘Grey Suit’, off his fresh mini-album of the same title.

The visual opens with Suho sitting on the roof, staring into the night as the raindrops that fall around him become suspended in mid-air. He later steps through different worlds through a series of doors, finding himself in past memories.

“With you, the world is aglow / I pray, you’re light / Suddenly, the frozen minutes melt like a miracle / The moment I encounter you, it turns into colours,” Suho sings on the pensive rock-inspired ballad.

The new six-track record marks Suho’s first release since he made his solo debut in March 2020 with the mini-album ‘Self-Portrait’, which had featured the title track ‘Let’s Love’.

The EXO leader’s return to music also comes shortly after he was discharged from mandatory military conscription in February, following a two-year service. Following the conclusion of his service, Suho spoke to Rolling Stone in a recent interview about his future goals.

“Squid Game became popular while I was gone,” the idol pointed out. “I thought about how now that Korea and our actors have captured the world’s attention, it would give me a bigger chance to star in a Hollywood movie.”

Meanwhile, bandmate Sehun’s latest film, The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure, has been released globally on Netflix, after originally premiering in South Korean theatres on January 26. The movie, which is a sequel to the 2014 film The Pirates, has since gone on to become the first Korean film to record a million viewers this year.