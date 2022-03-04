EXO’s Suho says success of ‘Squid Game’ has inspired him to aim for Hollywood

EXO member Suho has shared his goals for the future, following the end of his two-year military service.

In a recent interview with The Rolling Stone, the EXO leader opened up about the different milestones he wishes to reach, now that he has officially been discharged from the South Korean military.

One goals in particular is eventually star in a Hollywood production, an ambition which was recently inspired by the global success of K-dramas, such as Netflix’s smash hit Squid Game, over the past year.

“Squid Game became popular while I was gone,” he pointed out. “I thought about how now that Korea and our actors have captured the world’s attention, it would give me a bigger chance to star in a Hollywood movie.”

Suho also added that the hiatus he had taken as a result of his military service had allowed him the time and space to reflect on where he’d like to take his career. “The time [in the military] gave me a chance to think about my acting career,” he shared.

The 31-year-old first made his acting debut back in 2013 with an appearance on KBS2’s Prime Minister & I, before going on to star in a handful of other TV series and films, including 2017’s The Universe’s Star and 2018’s Rich Man.

Meanwhile, bandmate Sehun’s latest film, The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure, has been released globally on Netflix, after originally premiering in South Korean theatres on January 26. The movie, which is a sequel to the 2014 film The Pirates, has since gone on to become the first Korean film to record a million viewers this year.