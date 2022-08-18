EXO’s Xiumin to release debut solo album in September

EXO member Xiumin will release his debut solo record in September.

On August 18, South Korean media outlet News1 published a report claiming Xiumin will debut as a soloist next month with an album. The news was later confirmed through a statement from the K-pop idol’s label, SM Entertainment, via Mydaily. “Xiumin is scheduled to release his first solo album in late September,” the company wrote in its brief statement, per translations by Soompi.

The impending release will make Xiumin the seventh member of nine-piece K-pop boyband EXO to go solo. He follows bandmates Baekhyun, Chen, Suho, Lay, Kai and D.O in doing so.

Advertisement

Despite not having released an official solo record since his debut with EXO in 2012, Xiumin has participated in a number of unofficial solo projects in the years since. These include his SM Station project single ‘You’, as well as numerous original soundtracks to K-dramas throughout the years, including 2020’s Mr. Queen and Falling For Challenge in 2015.

Meanwhile, Xiumin’s bandmates Suho, Chen and Kai have been headlining several international K-pop festivals in recent months: Suho performed at the MIK Festival in London last month, while both Chen and Kai were part of the performance line-up in both the Sydney and London editions of HallyuPopFest this year.

Kai is set to perform at newly announced Los Angeles K-pop festival called KAMP LA, slated to take place on October 15 and 16 at the Rose Bowl Stadium in California. While ticketing information for the general public has yet to be released, fans can sign up for a presale event on KAMPLA.vip. The presale event will open on August 19, 10AM PDT, with tickets priced at around $179.