EXO’s D.O. leaves SM Entertainment after 11 years with the label

South Korean singer D.O., a member of K-pop boyband EXO, has left his long-time label SM Entertainment after 11 years.

SM Entertainment confirmed that EXO member D.O. would be leaving the K-pop agency after the expiration of his currently contract in early-November. The statement came after an exclusive report by South Korean news outlet JTBC.

In a statement to The Herald Pop, the company said D.O. will “proceed with his acting and individual activities through the newly established agency founded by his and SM’s former manager”, as translated by Soompi.

The K-pop agency also noted that the decision came after “thorough discussions” with the EXO member. Additionally, the singer will also “continue his EXO activities” with SM Entertainment.

D.O. is the second member of EXO to officially leave SM Entertainment, following inactive Chinese member Lay Zhang in April 2022. Earlier this week, it was reported that EXO‘s Sehun and Chanyeol signing with a different agency for their solo activities, though that was later refuted by SM Entertainment.

Earlier this year, EXO members Baekhyun, Xiumin and Chen had also filed to have their contracts with SM Entertainment terminated over alleged “mistreatment and unfair contract terms”, which the K-pop agency had refuted.

The three K-pop idols later revolved their differences with SM Entertainment and dropped their lawsuit over what the agency has called a “misunderstanding”.

EXO’s D.O. is the latest SM Entertainment artist to leave the K-pop agency this year. Others who have left include three Super Junior members – namely Eunhyuk, Donghae and Kyuhyun – and Girls’ Generation’s Sunny.