Explore Elton John’s extraordinary life in classic photos and his own words

The music. The clothes. The life. In his own words.

Through his music, fashion, and years of creating rock n’ roll folklore, the life and legend of Elton John is like no other. Now you can get to know the Rocketman like never before with a new deluxe collection of essential photos.

Made by the creators of Uncut, Elton John: A Life In Pictures is a a lavish 100 page tribute to pop’s most enduringly outrageous performer, saluting the 50 plus years he has spent as the lord of the keyboard. Head inside the life of the icon behind the acclaimed movie Rocketman by getting to know the real man through classic photos in the latest of the Ultimate Music Guide series.

“With rare shots of his first band, to his ‘Goodbye Yellow Brick Road’ farewell tour, via glam rock, massive ballads (and bigger shoes!), this is a life that can be vividly seen as well as heard,” said editor John Robinson. “Thanks to the man’s great candour in interviews, we’ve been able to extract entertaining comment from the archives of NME, Melody Maker and Uncut to accompany each one.”

He continued: “With his dues paid, Elton’s rise was rapid, and his enjoyment of his fame enormous. Here you’ll find handsome documents of the many career high points – the Troubadour, 1970; Dodgers Stadium, 1975 – that we’ve since seen dramatized in his biopic Rocketman. You’ll also find a window into Elton’s celebrity life: his pals, the parties, the costumes.”

“Electric boots and a mohair suit – we’ve got those and all the rest. You can read it in our magazine…”

This comes as this week saw Sir Elton honoured with his own set of Royal Mail stamps.

The Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour hits the UK in November 2020.