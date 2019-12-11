Explore LA streets with Kim Gordon in phone-shot video for ‘Earthquake’

Kim Gordon has shared the official video for her recent single ‘Earthquake’ – you can watch the clip below.

The former Sonic Youth musician released her first-ever solo album, ‘No Home Record’, in October. ‘Sketch Artist‘ served as the project’s lead single and was followed by ‘Air Bnb‘ in September.

Gordon has now unveiled the final video for the record, rounding-off her collaboration with visual artist Loretta Fahrenholz.

The ‘Earthquake’ clip, which was shot on a mobile phone in Los Angeles, continues to tackle the themes of voyeurism, dislocation, and surveillance presented on ‘No Home Record’.

LA’s city streets are explored from a slowly moving car, with the passers-by being targeted with digital recognition technology. Surrounding buildings and vehicles, meanwhile, are rendered in various bright colours.

The new video follows the announcement that Gordon will perform at next summer’s All Points East Festival. The singer will take to the stage at London’s Victoria Park to support Kraftwerk, joining the likes of Iggy Pop, Johnny Marr and Anna Calvi.

Back in October, Gordon revealed that she was once busted by security for smoking weed at Disneyland and was held in “Disney jail”. She recalled being held in a cell overnight and spotting “Mickey Mouse with a walkie-talkie”.