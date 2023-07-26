Explosions In The Sky announce first album in seven years and world tour dates

Explosions In The Sky have announced their first album in seven years and a world tour kicking off later this year.

‘End’ is set for release on September 15 via Bella Union, and the announcement arrives with first single ‘Ten Billion People’. You can pre-order/pre-save the new record here.

Alongside new music, the Texas band have also announced ‘The End Tour’, which will see them tour the US in September before visiting 26 cities across the UK and Europe from November.

The tour kicks off in Houston on September 25, visiting cities including Nashville, Chicago, Philadelphia and more, before finishing up in New York on October 5. Tickets are on sale now and you can purchase yours here.

The UK/European leg of the tour is due to kick off November 6 at Dublin’s Vicar Street, with further dates in Manchester (7) and London (8), before they continue on to Europe. They’ll then wrap up at La Riveria in Madrid on November 20 – tickets for the UK leg are on sale now and are available here.

Check out new single ‘Ten Billion People’, as well as the album tracklist and tour dates below.

“Our starting point was the concept of an ending—death, or the end of a friendship or relationship,” the band said of the new album in a press statement.

“Every song comes from a story, or an idea one of us has had that we’ve all expanded on and made its own world. Maybe it’s our nature, but we kept feeling that the album title was ultimately open to a lot more interpretation—the end of a thing or a time can mean a stop, but it can also mean a beginning, and what happens after one thing ends might pale in comparison to what it becomes next.”

A press release notes that ‘End’ marks the band’s seventh, but not final, studio album.

The ‘End’ tracklist is:

1. ‘Ten Billion People’

2. ‘Moving On’

3. ‘Loved Ones’

4. ‘Peace or Quiet’

5. ‘All Mountains’

6. ‘The Fight’

7. ‘It’s Never Going To Stop’

Back in 2021 Explosions In The Sky announced their soundtrack for a nature documentary on PBS about their home state of Texas.

‘Big Bend (An Original Soundtrack For Public Television)’ was accompanied the documentary titled Big Bend: The Wild Frontier Of Texas.

Before that, Explosions In The Sky’s most recent album came in 2016 with ‘The Wilderness’. Since then, they celebrated their 20th anniversary as a band in 2019 by heading out on an anniversary world tour and sharing reissued versions of a number of their classic albums.

‘The End Tour’ 2023 world tour dates are:

SEPTEMBER

15 – Houston, TX, The Lawn at White Oak Music

16 – Dallas, TX, South Side Ballroom

18 – Nashville, TN, Ryman Auditorium

19 – Atlanta, GA, The Eastern

21 – St. Louis, MO, The Pageant

22 – Omaha, NE, The Admiral Theater

23 Minneapolis, MN, First Avenue

25 Chicago, IL, The Salt Shed

26 Royal Oak, MI, Royal Oak Music Theater

28 Cleveland, OH, Agora Theater

29 Philadelphia, PA, Franklin Music Hall

30 New Haven, CT, College Street Music Hall

OCTOBER

1 – Boston, MA, Roadrunner

3 – Washington, D.C., 9:30 Club

5 Brooklyn, NY, Kings Theatre

NOVEMBER

6 – Dublin, Vicar Street

7 – Manchester, Albert Hall

8 – London, Troxy

9 – Brussels, Ancienne Belgique

11 – Antwerp, De Roma

13 – Utrecht, Tivoli

14 – Berlin, Astra

15 – Koln, Kantine

17 – Paris, Bataclan

18 – Lyon, L’Epicerie Moderne

19 – Barcelona, Sala Razzmatazz

20 – Madrid, La Riveria