All proceeds from the new self-titled song will be donated to the climate change activists

Extinction Rebellion have responded to The 1975‘s new climate change-related song with Greta Thunberg.

In a post on their website, the climate change activists thanked both the band and the teenage activist for their part in the new self-titled song, which sees Thunberg stating facts around global warming.

To Thunberg, they said: “Greta you are an outstanding human. You were there when Extinction Rebellion launched back on Parliament Sq in London just nine months ago. Again and again you show your support in meaningful ways – from small kind acts to things like this. We salute you sister.”

Going on to thank The 1975, they added: “We thank you massively for your rebellious contribution and promise to put this to good use. We’re loving your commitment to rebel for life with us.

“Music has the power to break through barriers, and right now we really need to break through some barriers if we are to face this emergency. We are currently heading towards 4 degrees of heating for the world.”

All proceeds from the track are being donated to Extinction Rebellion, who go on to explain some of the new developments around climate change in the article.

“According to the BBC’s news yesterday, there is just 18 months to act on the global heating crisis and the loss of biodiversity that threatens to unravel the planetary web of life,” they say. “1 million species are at risk of extinction and human civilisation faces total collapse if radical changes to our socioeconomic system are not made now.

“Extinction Rebellion anticipates that this news from The 1975 and Greta will help contribute to a storm of civil disobedience as the movement prepares to support the Global Youth Strikes from 20 – 27 October and for its upcoming International Rebellion which begins Monday 7 October.”

Greta Thunberg spoke of her part in the new track, saying: “I’m grateful to get the opportunity to get my message out to a broad new audience in a new way. I think it’s great that the 1975 is so strongly engaged in the climate crisis. We quickly need to get people in all branches of society to get involved. And this collaboration I think is something new.”