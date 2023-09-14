Ezra Collective album sales and streams jump nearly 900 per cent since Mercury Prize win

Ezra Collective have been experiencing a nearly 900 per cent increase in album sales and streams since winning the 2023 Mercury Prize.

READ MORE: Ezra Collective on their impact on the jazz scene and plans to celebrate their Mercury Prize win

The London-based jazz group – consisting of drummer and bandleader Femi Koleoso, bassist TJ Koleoso, keyboardist Joe Armon-Jones, trumpeter Ife Ogunjobi, and tenor saxophonist James Mollison – won the award with their second LP ‘Where I’m Meant To Be’, beating Loyle Carner, Olivia Dean, RAYE, Shygirl, Jockstrap and more.

As The Line of Best Fit reports, according to BPI analysis of Official Charts Company data, ‘Where I’m Meant To Be’ has seen 859 per cent increase in its combined sales and streams. The jump occurred between September 8 -10.

Advertisement

Physical album sales and downloads also saw an impressive jump with 6,012 per cent hike compared to the same three day period the week before and audio streams seeing a 1,960 per cent increase.

Following the band’s win, Koleoso gave a passionate speech while accepting the award.

“Most importantly, Ezra Collective represents something really special because we met in a youth club. This moment that we’re celebrating right here is testimony to good, special people putting time and effort into [helping] young people to play music,” he said.

He continued: “Right now, this is not just a result for Ezra Collective – this is not just a result for UK jazz – but this is a special moment for every single organisation across the country ploughing their efforts and time into young people playing music.

Advertisement

Speaking to NME on the red carpet before the ceremony, the band discussed what they would do if they won the Mercury Prize.

Koleoso said: “I’ll probably give the boys a good hug and then we’ll take it from there. We’ll probably end up booking Ubers to someone’s house. I don’t know man, I mean it might even just be 24-hour McDonald’s and see it out, you know?

“I mean McFlurry’s everywhere and then call it a day. I don’t know if you can really plan too tough.”

He added: “Yo, McDonald’s in Enfield Road Retail Park, it’s like it’s a club! It’s a whole vibe, you could go there at 3am, you could get there at 4am — let’s go there. That’s what we’re doing!

“We’re gonna go there because there’s a Krispy Kreme opposite that’s 24 hours. Legendary. The first one in the country… So, yeah, probably just head there and see what happens!”