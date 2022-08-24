Ezra Collective share Sampa the Great collaboration ‘Life Goes On’ and announce new album

Jazz quintet Ezra Collective have shared a new collaboration with Sampa the Great and announced their new album, ‘Where I’m Meant To Be’, will arrive in November.

On the new single ‘Life Goes On’, which nods sonically to Fela Kuti’s ‘Shakara Oloje,’ Sampa fires off rapid verses over horns, keys and bass, buoyed by particularly lively percussion courtesy of bandleader (and touring Gorillaz drummer) Femi Koleoso. The song arrives alongside a video directed by Nathan Miller and shot on location in both London and Lusaka, Zambia.

“London meets Lusaka. Moments of Joy, moments of struggle, but United in a spirit that we must carry on. Life must go on,” the band explain in an accompanying statement. “We write our music with a consistent will to push the boundaries of what we can mix jazz with.

Advertisement

“This incorporates the energies of southern African vibes, mixed with our own style of London jazz. And no better person to voice this beauty than the queen, Sampa the Great.” Watch below:

‘Where I’m Meant To Be’, the follow-up to 2019 debut ‘You Can’t Steal My Joy’, is set to arrive on November 4. In addition to Sampa, the record will also feature guest appearances from Emeli Sandé, Nao and Kojey Radical.

Sampa, meanwhile, is currently also readying her second album to arrive next month. The Zambian-Australian rapper will release ‘As Above, So Below’ on September 9, following up 2019 debut ‘The Return’.

Ezra Collective’s ‘Where I’m Meant To Be’ tracklist is:

1. ‘Life Goes On’ (feat. Sampa the Great)

2. ‘Victory Dance’

3. ‘No Confusion’ (feat. Kojey Radical)

4. ‘Welcome To My World’

5. ‘Togetherness’

6. ‘Ego Killah’

7. ‘Smile’

8. ‘Live Strong’

9. ‘Siesta’ (feat. Emeli Sandé)

10. ‘Words by Steve’

11. ‘Belonging’

12. ‘Never the Same Again’

13. ‘Words by TJ’

14. ‘Love In Outer Space’ (feat. Nao)