Ezra Collective share two new instrumental jazz tracks in support of Record Store Day

Ezra Collective have shared two new instrumental jazz tracks in support of Record Store Day, happening tomorrow (August 29).

The outfit have released a double A-side vinyl named ‘Dark Side Riddim’, which features the titular song plus another, titled ‘Samuel L Riddim’. The up-tempo, slightly chaotic tracks are a different change of pace to their mellow single ‘Footprints’, which dropped earlier this year.

Listen to the new songs below:

Announcing the release of ‘Dark Side Riddim’ in a press statement, bandleader and drummer Femi Koleoso said that “releasing new music is always a special feeling.”

He described the new songs as “a documentation of where we are at. Like a photo of a snapshot”.

“That feeling is made so much more special when there’s a vinyl that can accompany that snapshot,” he explained. “Records mean a lot to us. Record store day means a lot to us. This contribution means the world.”

The five-piece released their debut album ‘You Can’t Steal My Joy’ in 2019, which NME awarded four stars in a review.

“A largely instrumental release, Ezra Collective’s debut is a celebration without being overtly reverential towards older conventions. Instead, it draws on music from around London – and by extension, the whole world,” NME said.

The record saw them team up with various UK lyricists, including Loyle Carner for ‘What Am I To Do?’, Jorja Smith on ‘Reason in Disguise’ and KOKOROKO for ‘Shakara’.