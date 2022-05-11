Ezra Furman announces new album ‘All Of Us Flames’ with single ‘Forever In Sunset’

Ezra Furman has announced details of a new full-length album – get all the details on ‘All Of Us Flames’ below.

The singer-songwriter will release her new LP on August 26 via Bella Union, and it’s being previewed today (May 11) by first single ‘Forever In Sunset’, which you can hear below. The record will also feature the recently-shared single ‘Point Me Toward The Real’.

Furman describes the new album as the final in a trilogy of full-length records that began with 2018’s ‘Transangelic Exodus’ and includes the following year’s ‘Twelve Nudes’ album. Last year, Furman released an EP of songs written for Netflix’s Sex Education.

“I started to think of trans women as a secret society across the world: scattered everywhere, but so obviously bound together, both in being vulnerable and having a shared vision to change a fundamental building block of patriarchal society,” she said of the new record. “I’ve been building my world of queer pals, and it feels like we’re forming a gang.”

“This is a first person plural album,” Furman adds. “It’s a queer album for the stage of life when you start to understand that you are not a lone wolf, but depend on finding your family, your people, how you work as part of a larger whole. I wanted to make songs for use by threatened communities, and particularly the ones I belong to: trans people and Jews.”

Listen to ‘Forever In Sunset’ below.

Speaking of the new song, Furman said: “The biggest influence on the lyrics of this song is a conversation I had with a friend of mine. When Covid was first hitting, she was talking to me a lot about how ready she felt. She was like, ‘people who have been comfortable in life are freaking out right now. But queer people like me have been in crisis before. I grew up poor and my family kicked me out when I was a teenager. My world has already ended plenty of times before, and we queers know what to do: we take care of each other, we help each other out, we have a network of support for the crises we know will hit us from time to time.’

“And then she lost her job and ended up moving in with me and my family for like three months. And she was right, we were okay and we were taking care of each other.”

She added: “That influenced a lot of what the whole record is about. But ‘Forever in Sunset’ is specifically a woman who’s been through some shit speaking to a new lover who is becoming attached to them, trying to warn the lover about how she is trouble, about how she has been through crises and they will come again. And that’s just how she lives, never settled, never safe, but also never defeated/finished – “forever in sunset.”

“Sometimes it feels like crisis is hitting more and more of the general population. They think the world is ending. But people who have been through a personal apocalypse or two have something to teach them. The world doesn’t end, shit just happens and if we don’t die we have to take care of each other.”

See the artwork and tracklist for ‘All Of Us Flames’ below.

1. ‘Train Comes Through’

2. ‘Throne’

3. ‘Dressed in Black’

4. ‘Forever in Sunset’

5. ‘Book Of Our Names’

6. ‘Point Me Toward the Real’

7. ‘Lilac and Black’

8. ‘Ally Sheedy in The Breakfast Club’

9. ‘Poor Girl A Long Way From Heaven’

10. ‘Temple Of Broken Dreams’

11. ‘I Saw the Truth Undressing’

12. ‘Come Close’

Around the album’s release, Furman will play a host of shows across North America, the UK and Europe, including shows in support of Jack White.

Four UK headline gigs will take place in November, which you can find details of below and tickets for here.

NOVEMBER 2022

16 – Brighton, St George’s Church

17 – London, Roundhouse

19 – Birmingham, The Mill

21 – Manchester, Ritz