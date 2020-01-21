Ezra Furman announces ‘Sex Education’ soundtrack

Ezra Furman has announced a new soundtrack album from the hit Netflix series Sex Education.

The second season of the show was released last Friday (January 17), following protagonist Otis Milburn as he “masters his newly discovered sexual urges in order to progress with his girlfriend Ola, while also dealing with his now strained relationship with Maeve”.

19 of Furman’s compositions from seasons one and two of Sex Education — including tracks featured on the show that can be found on prior Furman solo albums, such as ‘Perpetual Motion People’ and ‘Transangelic Exodus’ — will now form ‘Sex Education OST’.

The 19-track LP will be released via Bella Union and will be available to stream or download from Friday (January 24). A physical release on CD and vinyl will later follow on April 10.

Furman has previewed the release today (January 21) by sharing the song ‘Every Feeling’, which you can hear below.

“Making music for a TV show was a new experience for me,” Furman said about the experience of scoring Sex Education.

“As a fan of many a high school comedy, for example The Breakfast Club and 10 Things I Hate About You, I knew how fun the music can be, and also how emotional. I wanted to rise to the challenge.”

You can see the tracklist for the ‘Sex Education OST’ below.

1. I’m Coming Clean

2. Love You So Bad

3. Every Feeling

4. Dr Jekyl & Mr Hyde

5. Care

6. Restless Year

7. Early Rain

8. La Madrugada

9. I Can Change

10. Amateur

11. My Zero

12. The Good Book

13. Body Was Made

14. If Only The Wind

15. Can I Sleep In Your Brain

16. Devil Or Angel

17. At The Bottom Of The Ocean

18. Splash Of Light

19. The Queen Of Hearts

Furman will hit the UK in May for a quartet of tour dates, which you can see below.

May

2 – Leeds – Live At Leeds

3 – Glasgow – Stag & Dagger

4 – Birmingham – The Mill

5 – Brighton – St Georges Church