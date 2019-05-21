Ezra Furman announces new album ‘Twelve Nudes’ and shares new song

The new album follows 2018’s ‘Transangelic Exodus’

Ezra Furman has announced new album ‘Twelve Nudes’, and has also shared new song ‘Calm Down aka I Should Not Be Alone’.

Following up last year’s ‘Transangelic Exodus’, Furman’s new album will arrive August 30 via Bella Union. “This is our punk record,” Ezra said in a press release. “We made it in Oakland, quickly. We drank and smoked. Then we made the loud parts louder. I hurt my voice screaming. This was back in 2018, when things were bad in the world. The songs are naked with nothing to hide.”

Accompanying the news with the release of new song, ‘Calm Down aka I Should Not Be Alone’, it arrives in the form of an animated video directed by Beth Jeans Houghton (aka Du Blonde).

“Desperate times make for desperate songs,” Furman said of the new track. “I wrote this in the summer of 2018, a terrible time. It’s the sound of me struggling to admit that I’m not OK with the current state of human civilization, in which bad men crush us into submission. Once you admit how bad it feels to live in a broken society, you can start to resist it, and imagine a better one.”

Watch the video for ‘Calm Down aka I Should Not Be Alone’ below:

Currently on tour in the UK, Furman’s upcoming tour dates are as follows:

MAY

28 Hay Festival

29 Norwich Waterfront

30 Sheffield Foundry

JUNE

2 All Points East

JULY

23 Cork Cyprus Avenue

24 Dublin Button Factory

25 Galway Festival

28 Deer Shed Festival

Meanwhile, earlier this year Ezra Furman shared his cover of the Melanie track ‘Good Book’.

The track features on the Netflix series Sex Education, which Furman wrote the soundtrack for, as well as on his covers EP, ‘Songs By Others’.