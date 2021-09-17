Ezra Furman shares EP of songs from ‘Sex Education’ season 3 soundtrack

Ezra Furman has shared a new EP of songs written for the third season of Netflix show Sex Education.

As with the first two seasons of the show, the singer-songwriter composed original music for the soundtrack.

The new five-track EP features three new songs specifically written for the show, as well as two 2011 tracks released under the Ezra Furman & The Harpoons name.

Speaking of the new EP, Furman said: “The release of this show feels like a triumph. There were so many obstacles to making art during the pandemic. Nonetheless, my three bandmates and I found a way, in late summer 2020, to collaborate with Oli and the Sex Education team, partly in person and partly across long distances, to play a small part in making another season of a great, original and vital TV show.

“I’m proud of this music and I feel so lucky to be involved in Sex Education. Now let’s all watch and root for the queers.”

Listen to the new EP below:

Reviewing season three of Sex Education, which came to Netflix today (September 17), NME wrote: Season four hasn’t been confirmed just yet, and these characters clearly still have a lot more to give.

“There are still wise musings on love and adolescence, but season three fails to build on the show’s foundations. Moordale is still the same place fans fell in love with, but these new episodes do little to take that relationship to the next level.”

Earlier this year, Furman came out as a transgender woman, as well as confirming they have been a mother for the last two years.

“I’ve come to terms with the fact that I am a woman, and yes for me it’s complex, but it’s complex to be any sort of woman,” Furman wrote. “I am very proud to be a trans woman and to have come to know it and be able to say it. This has not been an easy journey.”