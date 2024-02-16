Ex-F.T. Island’s Song Seung-hyun retires from the entertainment industry

Former F.T. Island member Song Seung-hyun has announced his retirement from the Korean entertainment industry.

Song Seung-hyun took to his personal Instagram page yesterday (February 15) to announce his official retirement from the Korean entertainment industry. The actor-musician had been a guitarist, vocalist and songwriter for F.T. Island from 2009 to 2019.

After apologising to fans for his “lack of effective communication” and “extended period of silence”, he made public his decision to withdraw himself from the spotlight, which is a choice he said was made “after much contemplation”. “I have decided to leave the entertainment industry and possibly leave Korea to start a new chapter of my life,” the former idol said.

“It has been four years since I departed from the team F.T. Island to pursue a career as an actor. The challenges were not only in adapting to new endeavours but also in facing the uncertainties of unpredictable waiting periods and complex interpersonal relationships,” Song wrote, before adding that he wishes to “embrace a healthy and disciplined new life”.

Song then bid farewell to his fans, saying that he “wanted to convey my gratitude to the fans who have been patient and supportive, and I sincerely hope that both you and I can lead healthy and happy lives without physical or emotional distress”.

Song made his debut in the Korean entertainment scene when he joined F.T. Island in 2009, and later made his acting debut in 2012. Since leaving the band and his longtime label FNC Entertainment in 2019, signing with Wooridle Company in a bid to further his career as an actor.

His last role was in the 2022 web series Oh! My Assistant, where he played a character named Seon-ho, and has remained largely out of the public eye since.

Meanwhile, F.T. Island remains as an active band with three members, Lee Hong-gi, Lee Jae-jin and Choi Min-hwan, who have all been part of the band since their debut in 2007. The three-piece are currently on an ongoing tour of Asia, which kickstarted last month with a show in Macau.