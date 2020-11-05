Fab: The Cribs announce livestream gig from Liverpool’s legendary Cavern Club

The Cribs have announced details of a livestreamed gig from the legendary Cavern Club in Liverpool.

The Wakefield indie-punk veterans will be taking to the hallowed stage where The Beatles once found fame on Saturday November 21, to celebrate the release of their hotly-anticipated eighth album ‘Night Network‘. Tickets to view the show are £10 and will be on sale from 5pm on Friday November 6 and will be available here.

“We’ve been gone from the live scene for too long now, frankly, and have been itching to get back on stage,” said the band. “We thank the Cavern for this booking, and feel that performing under these famous arches is the perfect way for us to launch our campaign to become topper-most of the popper-most once again. We hope you will tune in and join us, wherever you may be in the world.”

‘Night Network’ will now arrive on November 20, having been pushed back a week due to delays in vinyl production caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

‘Night Network’ has so far been previewed with ‘Never Thought I’d Feel Again’, ‘I Don’t Know Who I Am’, and ‘Running Into You’. The album was recorded at Foo Fighters’ Studio 606 in the spring/summer of 2019 after Dave Grohl offered the studio to the group.

The Cribs will also be embarking on a UK tour next summer. Full dates are below.

JUNE 2021

11 – The Roundhouse – LONDON

14 – O2 Institute – BIRMINGHAM

15 – Boiler Shop – NEWCASTLE

17 – SWG3 Galvanizers – GLASGOW

18 – Academy – MANCHESTER

20 – Piece Hall – HALIFAX