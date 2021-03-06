Fabric announces 42-hour reopening weekend in June

Fabric has announced that it will be hosting a 42-hour reopening weekend in June.

The London nightclub is set to reopen on June 25, with its Friday session running from 10pm-10am and its Saturday (June 26) session running from 10pm right through until 4am the following Monday (June 28).

“As the world unlocks from the covid restrictions we are looking forward to welcoming artists and clubbers back at EC1 with a weekend-long celebration,” Fabric said on Twitter. “We are also announcing the following 3 weekends as part of our reopening.”

The line-up for the weekend is yet to be announced – you can get tickets here.

The club also has Fabric and Fabriclive dates pencilled in on Fridays and Saturdays throughout July.

It comes after Boris Johnson announced last month his plan to lift coronavirus restrictions, setting out a four-step roadmap the country will need to go through to get “back to normal”.

The prime minister said the government will “aim to remove all legal limits on social contact” by June 21. The lift on restrictions is contingent on England passing four tests – the success of the vaccine rollout, the effectiveness of vaccines, how the NHS is coping with the current infection rate, and any potential threats from new variants.

Fabric is one of the first clubs in London to announce that it will be opening soon after the June 21 date given by the government’s roadmap out of lockdown.

Meanwhile, UK music industry figures have called for the government to commit more economic support to the sector following the reveal of Boris Johnson’s “roadmap” out of lockdown.