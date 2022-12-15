Fabric gives lifetime ban to attendee who filmed and mocked guest

A clubber has been given a lifetime ban from Fabric after filming and mocking a dancing guest at the club on social media.

On Monday (December 12), a Twitter user by the name Doddsy shared a video of a man dancing freely in the London club, with the caption: “Yo I’ll never be going to fabric again after seeing this.”

Responding to the tweet, Fabric banned the man in question, writing: “Great, given this tweet, we’d prefer it if you didn’t come. Our club was built on the values of free expression and the freedom to dance and not be judged. We also have a No Photo Policy to protect our dancers’ privacy. Please do the right thing and remove this video.”

In a separate tweet, Fabric then added: “Yesterday we were made aware of a Tweet circulating featuring a video of a dancer at the club.

“We have requested that due to the nature of the caption and the context in which it was taken, that the video be removed. The author has been given a lifetime ban.”

“Everyone should be able to express themselves freely at fabric.”

In the wake of the tweet being shared, many DJs and those in the clubbing community have been sharing messages online about attitudes in nightclubs related to the mocking video.

The Blessed Madonna wrote: “There is some dangerous rhetoric floating around in plain sight in dance music right now. I’m telling y’all some of these lads are out here spitting the same language about freaks and perverts as the Proud Boys. It’s not a joke. It’s not a laugh. It’s gonna get someone killed.”

Fabric announced in 2021 that it was banning photography and video from its dancefloor. “Fabric is London’s home for underground music, always aiming to create a feeling of self-expression on the dancefloor,” the statement, posted before the club re-opened post-COVID, read.

“As we approach reopening, we are introducing a strict no photo, and no video policy at the club. Stay in the moment and put away your phone, enjoy the night.”

“Going forward we want to re-emphasise the policy so that we encourage people to stay in the moment, protect the dancefloor experience, and avoid social media stress or anxiety,” they added. “It’s about respecting the event, the artists and fellow dancers.”