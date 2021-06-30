Fabric is banning photography and video from its dancefloor

London nightclub Fabric will be banning photography and filming from its dancefloor when it reopens next month.

The club shared its plans in a post on their social media yesterday (June 29), encouraging partygoers to “stay in the moment” while attending the venue.

“Fabric is London’s home for underground music, always aiming to create a feeling of self-expression on the dancefloor,” the statement reads.

“As we approach reopening, we are introducing a strict no photo, and no video policy at the club. Stay in the moment and put away your phone, enjoy the night.”

In a statement provided to Mixmag, Fabric co-founder Cameron Leslie said that while the club has always had a no camera policy, the rule was relaxed as camera phones made it increasingly difficult to enforce.

“Going forward we want to re-emphasise the policy so that we encourage people to stay in the moment, protect the dancefloor experience, and avoid social media stress or anxiety,” he said. “It’s about respecting the event, the artists and fellow dancers.”

Fabric is set to reopen with a marathon 42-hour running weekend from 23-25 July, with tickets available here.

The venue was initially scheduled to reopen its doors in June, but was forced to push back its relaunch after the government’s original June 21 date for the total relaxing of social distancing restrictions was delayed by a month, frustrating venue owners and leading nightlife industry figures.