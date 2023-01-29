Fabric issues warning to club goers after reports of “fake Ketamine” drug circulating in the UK

London nightclub Fabric has issued a warning to club goers after reports that a “fake Ketamine” drug is circulating in the UK.

It comes after several people were hospitalised on Tuesday (January 24) after an event at the venue.

The unknown drug, which is being described as a “fake Ketamine”, is known to cause a number of adverse reactions, one of which includes difficulty breathing.

In a statement, Fabric said: “There is currently a substance in circulation that is being sold as Ketamine and unfortunately a number of people have been hospitalised by taking it.

“Symptoms are similar to a “K-hole”, but side effects have been far worse in terms of breathing and responsiveness,” the statement continued.

“Various people who attended our event on Tuesday night were taken to hospital and the police have advised that this has also happened at a number of venues across London.

“If in doubt, please don’t take it. Look after yourself and your friends.”

NME has reached out to the Metropolitan Police and City of London police for comment.

Speaking on the importance of drug testing, The Loop CEO Katy Porter told Mixmag: “Regular, rapid and accurate drug testing can help to identify substances of concern in circulation and assist in specific and targeted harm reduction messages.”

“Harm Reduction Hubs, which The Loop is working to develop, can support collaboration of those working in the Night Time Economy alongside wider stakeholders, including the police and health services, to reduce potential drug-related harm across communities, city centres, and venues.”

She added: “Importantly, the process of drug checking and the information generated can directly engage people who may be using or considering using drugs and facilitate tailored harm reduction conversations.”