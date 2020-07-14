Face masks to become mandatory in shops across England from next week

Face masks will become mandatory in shops across England to prevent a second wave of coronavirus, Boris Johnson is set to announce later today.

The new legislation has divided the government and will not come into force until Friday, July 24 – raising fears over the virus spreading in the next 10 days.

It comes more than a week after Nicola Sturgeon, the Scottish first minister, announced face coverings would be compulsory in shops in Scotland – rules which came into force on Friday (July 10).

As The Guardian reports, only 36% of people in the UK currently wear a face mask in public places, compared with highs of 86% in Spain, 83% in Italy, 78% in France and 65% in Germany.

The latest rules in the UK will be enforced by the police, with anyone disregarding them at risk of facing a fine of up to £100. It will be reduced to £50 if people pay within 14 days.

It follows the re-opening of retail stores in the UK last month, including leading record stores.

Since the spread of COVID-19 brought about a nationwide lockdown back in March, many record shops opted for delivery services or a click-and-collect option in order to survive.

But they have since re-opened alongside other non-essential retailers providing that social distancing can be abided by on the premises – which at present state that people should remain 2 metres apart.