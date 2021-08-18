Facebook delete accounts of Lizzo trolls after singer faces fat-shaming and racist abuse

Facebook has reportedly begun deleting the accounts of users who have frequently fat-shamed Lizzo since the arrival of her new single.

‘Rumors’, Lizzo’s first single in two years, arrived back on Friday (August 13). On the track the singer takes aim at how her appearance and actions are discussed by the public, and criticised those who spread gossip online.

The singer has been bombarded with online abuse, much of it weight-related or racist, since dropping the track.

The abuse became so intense that Lizzo broke down in tears on Instagram Live, telling viewers on Sunday (August 15): “Sometimes I feel like the world just don’t love me back.”

She also posted a TikTok video critiquing the use of the racist ‘Mammy’ trope against her.

“These people who are saying this are probably the same people who are mad when I’m being hyper sexual and the mammy trope is actually completely desexualised,” said Lizzo.

When you stand up for yourself they claim your problematic & sensitive.When you don’t they tear you apart until you crying like this. Whether you skinny,big,plastic, they going to always try to put their insecurities on you.Remember these are nerds looking at the popular table. https://t.co/jE5eJw8XP6 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 15, 2021

“So it can’t both be true — make it make sense. I really think people are just mad to see a fat Black woman that makes pop music and is happy.”

TMZ now reports that Facebook has supported the singer by deleting comments on her Facebook and Instagram accounts that are deemed to violate their policies against hate speech, harassment and bullying.

This move has subsequently resulted in the deletion of some users’ accounts for persistent rule infringement.

Supporting Lizzo, Cardi B wrote over the weekend: “Rumors is doing great. Stop trying to say the song is flopping to dismiss a woman emotions on bullying or acting like they need sympathy. The song is top 10 on all platforms. Body shaming and callin her mammy is mean & racist as fuck.”