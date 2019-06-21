Facebook reverses ban on Led Zeppelin’s ‘Houses of the Holy’ album cover

It was due to it depicting nude images of children

Facebook has lifted its ban on Led Zeppelin’s ‘Houses of the Holy’ album cover after the artwork triggered the platform’s automatic censorship filters.

The social media giant had banned the cover from the rock group’s 1973 classic – which depicts nude children ascending the rocks at the Giant’s Causeway in Northern Ireland – earlier this week.

As Consequence of Sound speculates, the content was likely flagged by a moderator who was unfamiliar with Led Zeppelin and blocked the image for the fact that it aligns with Facebook’s ban on gruesome imagery, paedophilia, and other illegal and obscene content.

A Change.org petition was launched shortly after the Facebook ban and garnered nearly 1,000 signatures in a call for the platform to reinstate the image.

Facebook has now lifted the ban. In a statement to Ultimate Classic Rock, a spokesperson referred to the fact that the social media giant had been removing the album cover from across the platform.

“As our community standards explain, we don’t allow nude images of children on Facebook. But we know this a culturally significant image. Therefore, we’re restoring the posts we removed,” the spokesperson said.

Looking ahead, Facebook added that it would now more carefully consider the newsworthiness or importance of the subject matter so as to avoid unnecessary bans in the future.