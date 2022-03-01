Factory Records founder Alan Erasmus travelling to Ukraine on humanitarian mission

Factory Records co-founder Alan Erasmus is travelling to Ukraine to work with humanitarian organisations in the country.

Erasmus, who started out as an actor, founded the iconic Manchester record label in 1978 alongside Tony Wilson. He later co-founded the Haçienda nightclub with Wilson, Rob Gretton and New Order.

In a new message to the writer, broadcaster and Haçienda DJ Dave Haslam, Erasmus explained that he is travelling to Ukraine’s capital Kyiv to help those affected by the country’s ongoing conflict with Russia.

“I’ve fought bullies of one kind or another all my life, Putin is no different,” he wrote. “This is a very, very, very important moment in history Dave, it cannot be lost.”

He continued: “Once there (with Durutti in mind) I will set about convening the Factory Nentsov Column made up of fellow helpers and volunteers.” The Durutti Column was an Anarchist column in the Spanish Civil War made up of volunteers who wanted to fight for an egalitarian society.

Message received this morning from Alan Erasmus co-founder of Factory Records. This is genuine and heartfelt. Alan has a history of humanitarian action. Can anyone help put him in touch with contacts in Kyiv? pic.twitter.com/2se6SylbKA — Dave Haslam (@Mr_Dave_Haslam) March 1, 2022

Sharing the message on his Twitter profile today (March 1), Haslam wrote: “This is genuine and heartfelt. Alan has a history of humanitarian action. Can anyone help put him in touch with contacts in Kyiv?”

Ukraine has officially severed diplomatic ties with Russia and declared martial law after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an attack on the neighbouring nation last Thursday (February 24).

Figures from the music world have since condemned Russia and shared messages of solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

Elton John said he was “heartbroken” over the “nightmare” that civilians are facing, while Miley Cyrus called for “an immediate end to this violence”. Other acts to have spoken out include Yungblud, Foals and Young Thug.

A number of artists have also cancelled scheduled live shows in Russia until the violence comes to an end, including Franz Ferdinand, Green Day and Yungblud.

You can donate here to the Red Cross to help those affected by the conflict, or via a number of other ways through Choose Love.