FADER FORT announces nine-hour broadcast with Kesha, Ashnikko and more

FADER FORT has announced a nine-hour broadcast featuring more than 40 artists to fundraise for charities hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

FADER FORT’s parent company, the publication The FADER, announced the initiative on March 26. The online event will broadcast from thefader.com/fort and run on March 31 from 10am to 7pm Eastern time.

Per The FADER, Digital FADER FORT artists will “premiere new music and reimagine standouts from their back catalogues, while some will go in another direction entirely”.

So far, musicians announced include Kesha (debuting a cover of the Beastie Boys’ ‘Fight For Your Right’), Guapdad 4000 (doing a cooking segment) and Ashnikko (who will “sing along to her hit single ‘Tantrum’ as she’s getting a wax”).

The full lineup will only be announced on March 30. A full list of charities that will be promoted during the Digital FADER FORT will also be revealed soon.

FADER FORT is The FADER‘s annual invite-only event at South By Southwest, and is known for drawing surprise A-list guests. The 2020 event would have marked the 18th annual FADER FORT, but SXSW was abruptly cancelled earlier this month amid the worsening coronavirus outbreak in the United States.

Digital FADER FORT joins the growing list of livestream events put together by companies and artists alike, in light of social distancing measures brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

TIDAL has announced free concert livestreams for subscribers and non-subscribers, while Montreux Jazz Festival has dug into its archives to share performances by Nina Simone, James Brown, Johnny Cash and more.

