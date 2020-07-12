Judy Dyble, the folk singer known for her work with Fairport Convention, has died aged 71.

The singer died earlier today (July 12) after suffering from a long-term illness, as confirmed by her publicist.

“It is with great sadness that we announce that English singer-songwriter Judy Dyble passed away on 12th July 2020 following a long illness borne with great courage,” a press release said.

“We wish to express our deepest sympathies to Judy’s family, friends and many associates from her musical career at this time.

“Judy’s family would like to thank her fans for their messages and good wishes on social media over the last few weeks, but at this time ask that they avoid contacting them for now as they would just like some quiet time.”

Rising to prominence in the 1960s, most notably as a founding member of Fairport Convention and vocalist with cult band Trader Horne, Dyble largely withdrew from the music scene in the early 1970s to concentrate on her family before being invited back to perform with Fairport Convention in 1997 for the 30th anniversary reunion at Cropredy.

In 2017, Dyble appeared as a guest artist on Big Big Train’s ‘The Ivy Gate’, a song which featured on the progressive rock band’s 10th studio album ‘Grimspound’.

She went on to form a close working relationship with Big Big Train’s multi-instrumentalist frontman David Longdon. Together they will release their album ‘Between A Breath And A Breath’ on September 25.

“Judy and I became friends during the writing and making of this album,” Longdon said in a statement. “Along the way, there was much laughter and joy – but also challenging moments. She was a woman of a certain age and she wrote articulately and unflinchingly about the autumn phase of her life.”

He added: “She dealt with her illness with incredible courage and fortitude. She suspected this album was her swan song and she gave it her all. Judy reassured me that she’d had a great life. Which indeed she did. And I will miss her greatly.”

Two songs from the album’s recording sessions – ‘Crossbones’ and ‘The Daguerreotype’ – won’t feature on the final retail version. They will, however, be released in the autumn as a tribute to Dyble via Bandcamp.

In accordance with Dyble’s request, the songs will be made available as free downloads, with listeners being encouraged to make a donation to her chosen charity, the Barley Greyhound Sanctuary.

King Crimson paid tribute to Dyble, writing: “Vocalist Judy Dyble’s death has been announced today. Briefly a member of Giles, Giles & Fripp in the summer of 1968, Judy recorded the first version of KC’s I Talk To The Wind.”

“She was just instantly one of the loveliest people you could ever meet, and managed to achieve the near impossible in making records in recent years that were at least as good as her old ones. She’ll be missed,” Hand Of Glory tweeted.

JUDY DYBLE

