Faith No More announce UK benefit show for Australian bushfire relief

Faith No More have announced a show in Manchester to raise money for the ongoing relief efforts in the wake of Australia’s bush fire crisis.

The band will play the city’s O2 Apollo on June 9, with all proceeds going to Australian wildlife rescue charity WIRES and volunteer firefighter organisation the CFS Foundation.

Reading the news about what’s been happening in Australia has been heartbreaking, It’s hard to even comprehend the scale of damage; hopefully this small contribution on our part can make a difference somewhere Posted by Faith No More on Thursday, January 23, 2020

“Reading the news about what’s been happening in Australia has been heartbreaking,” said the band in a Facebook post announcing the gig. “It’s hard to even comprehend the scale of damage; hopefully this small contribution on our part can make a difference somewhere.”

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10am tomorrow (January 24).

The gig is an addition to a number of Faith No More tour dates set for the UK next summer, which include a second show at the Apollo. Their full dates are as follows:

JUNE

09 – Manchester, O2 Apollo

10 – Manchester, O2 Apollo

11 – Glasgow, O2 Academy

13 – Punchestown, Racecourse,

15 – Birmingham, O2 Academy

16 – London, O2 Academy Brixton

17 – London, O2 Academy Brixton

Despite the band’s first UK shows in half a decade, keyboard player Roddy Bottum said they have no plans to follow them with new music.

“I think we’re all at an age, or at a time in our lives, where looking back at what we’ve done is a profound place to be,” he said. “I’m super-proud of what we’ve done in a way that I haven’t been before.”