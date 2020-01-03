Faith No More have no plans to record new music

Faith No More have revealed that there’s no plans for them to record new music despite reuniting for a string of shows in 2020.

The San Francisco alt-rockers will play a string of dates across Europe this summer, marking their first shows since 2016.

While their return has sparked excitement among fans, they shouldn’t be expecting new material from the group.

“You know, there’s no plans right now to record any new music. There’s no plans at all,” keyboardist Roddy Bottum told Kerrang!.

He added: “I think we’re all at an age, or at a time in our lives, where looking back at what we’ve done is a profound place to be. I’m super-proud of what we’ve done in a way that I haven’t been before.

“I think maybe some years ago it did feel a little bit dirty, like we were taking advantage of the world by just going out there and playing old songs, but for whatever reason I’m in a different place with that right now.

“I think our legacy speaks for itself in the way the world is right now. It’s refreshing and it’s appropriately provocative to throw ourselves into the world again. It’s a good example of eccentric leftism, if you will.”

As for their return, Bottum explains that it was unfinished business that brought them back to the stage.

“I think all of us were at the point collectively where we felt like what we had done five years ago in reforming, and the subsequent recording and touring of that recording [‘Sol Invictus’, their 2015 album], was an unfinished task.

“There were places that we didn’t go, things we didn’t do, and ways that we would have liked to perform but hadn’t. The option to do it again was still there, but it kind of took us a while to get our head around how we wanted to do it, and what the impetus for going forward was.”

Back in November 2018, Bottum revealed in an interview with The Ring, the Cage, and the Stage that he had been “periodically going to San Francisco” to make music with some of his bandmates.