Faith No More hint at return in new cryptic teaser image

Faith No More have hinted at an imminent return to action with a cryptic post on social media.

The San Francisco band last played live together in 2016, with frontman Mike Patton admitting on the Full Metal Jackie radio show in September 2017 that Faith No More were taking an “extended break”.

That hiatus now appears to be coming to an end, with the official Faith No More Twitter account making only its fourth post this year on Saturday afternoon (November 23) to share a cryptic new image with the caption “psssst…”.

The image in question sees the eight-pointed Faith No More logo printed over a picture of a snow-capped mountain. No further details have been revealed since that post on Saturday, but fans of the band have been voicing their hopes that this is the beginning of the build-up to a new album release.

Back in November 2018, keyboardist Roddy Bottum revealed in an interview with The Ring, the Cage, and the Stage that he had been “periodically going to San Francisco” to make music with some of his bandmates.

The last Faith No More album, ‘Sol Invictus’, was released in 2015. That LP marked their first full release since 1997’s ‘Album of the Year’.