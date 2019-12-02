Faith No More have shared details of a UK tour after recently announcing European dates.

The San Francisco alt-rockers, who made an official comeback in 2009 after a 10-year hiatus, will hit the road again next summer. Among the UK dates are June 10, 2020 at Manchester’s O2 Apollo Manchester and June 16, 2020 at London’s O2 Academy Brixton.

Advertisement

Tickets for the UK shows go on general sale this Friday, December 6 at 10am.

Faith No More UK and European tour 2020:

JUNE

10 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo Manchester

11 – Glasgow, UK O2 @ Academy Glasgow

13 – Punchestown, Ireland @ Sunstroke Festival

15 – Birmingham, UK @ Birmingham Academy

16 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

20 – Clisson, France @ Hellfest

26 – Oslo, Norway @ Tons Of Rock

28 – Helsinki, Finland @ Tuska

JULY

11 – Madrid, Spain @ Mad Cool Festival

The tour coincides with the fifth anniversary of the band’s reunion album, ‘Sol Invictus’ (2015).

“Five years, four colonoscopies, two root canals and a handful of prostate exams tell us that it’s time to carpe diem our asses back to Europe asap,” the band said in a statement.

Advertisement

Last year, keyboardist Roddy Bottum said that he had been making new music with his Faith No More bandmates Mike Bordin and Billy Gould.

“I will periodically go to San Francisco and make music with those guys,” he told The Ring, The Cage, And The Stage. “What we do is a really special, unique thing that we kind of share — especially like me and Mike Bordin and Billy.

“We were super young — we were, like, 18 [or] 19 years old — when we started making music, so we kind of get in the room and we have a language that speaks really loud and really clear, at least to the three of us. I mean, where it goes is questionable, but we have sort of a language that’s kind of undeniable in a really sort of family sense.”

Chuck Mosley, who sang on Faith No More’s first two albums, died in November 2017 “due to the disease of addiction,” according to a statement from his family. He was 57.