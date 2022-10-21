Faith No More’s Mike Patton discusses battling alcoholism during the pandemic

Faith No More frontman Mike Patton has spoken about his mental health struggles and his battle with alcoholism during the pandemic.

Speaking to The Guardian, Patton discussed his role in hardcore band Dead Cross and their upcoming sophomore album ‘II’ (out October 28), as well as the cancelled Faith No More and Mr. Bungle shows.

“This record was forged through COVID, cancer and alcoholism,” he said, going on to speak about guitarist Mike Crain’s battle with squamous cell carcinoma.

“He’s not the guy you’d think would come down with cancer. But he did, and a lot of that went into the Dead Cross record: a lot of weird pain and fear. It’s hard to explain, but it made the record better.”

On the pandemic, Patton said: “My initial response to the pandemic was: ‘I love this shit!’ It allowed me to be an antisocial motherfucker! I had maybe three months of that: ‘This is fucking awesome!’ Then something changed – and not for the better.”

Earlier this summer, Patton opened up about his mental health struggles following the band’s axed tour dates. Last year, the singer announced that all Faith No More and Mr. Bungle shows had been cancelled, citing mental health reasons.

Patton was diagnosed with agoraphobia and then began drinking heavily. “Because I was isolated so much, going outside was a hard thing to do,” Patton said, “and that’s a horrible thing. And the idea of doing more Faith No More shows – it was stressful. It affected me mentally. I don’t know why, but the drinking just … happened.”

He noted that he has been sober “for a while” and is doing “pretty good,” adding, “But I’m also afraid. I’m afraid of myself. The band is rock solid and I want to make sure that I bring it. There are a few issues going on.”

There are currently no plans to reschedule the Faith No More shows, but Patton is planning to tour with Mr. Bungle in South America in December for the first time since the shows were cancelled in 2021.

