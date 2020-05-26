Check out Faith No More’s rescheduled UK and European tour dates

Faith No More have confirmed the rescheduled dates for their postponed 2020 UK and European tour – check out the band’s post below.

The San Francisco outfit were due to return to these shores for their first UK live shows in five years next month, with planned stop-offs in Manchester, Glasgow, Birmingham and London.

However, these concerts were later put on hold due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Today (May 26), Faith No More took to their social channels to confirm the tour would now be taking place in 2021.

Apologies to all who have bought tickets. Due to the current health situation there is no way we will be able to perform these shows scheduled for June/July.

We will reschedule.. We plan on finishing what we started.

We’ll see you in 2021

xoxo Billy, Jon, Mike B, Mike P, & Roddy pic.twitter.com/QNtDJcGWgd — Faith No More (@FaithNoMore) May 26, 2020

Faith No More’s 2021 UK and European tour will begin on June 7, 2021 at the Manchester Apollo, where they will play two consecutive nights.

Over the weekend, the band confirmed new dates for their joint shows with System of a Down and Korn in Los Angeles.

Back in January, Faith No More’s Roddy Bottum said that the group had “no plans at all” to record new music, reasoning that their “legacy speaks for itself”.

“I think we’re all at an age, or at a time in our lives, where looking back at what we’ve done is a profound place to be,” he explained. “I’m super-proud of what we’ve done in a way that I haven’t been before.”