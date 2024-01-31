Faithless announce return to the stage to celebrate Maxi Jazz at Camp Bestival Shropshire 2024

Faithless have announced their return to the stage to celebrate the late Maxi Jazz at Camp Bestival Shropshire 2024.

The performance at the festival will mark their first show in eight years, following the Faithless icon’s death in 2022 at the age of 65. Bandmate Sister Bliss said she was “heartbroken” after Jazz died in his sleep.

Now, they’ll be returning for this year’s edition of Camp Bestival Shropshire – the sister show to the Dorset UK family festival – set to take place on August 15-18 at Weston Park.

Other acts on the bill include Paloma Faith, Rick Astley, McFly, Orbital, Jake Shears, The Darkness, Level 42, DJ Gok Wan, Hak Baker, Say She She, The K’s, Tom Aspaul, Katie Grace, Ellie Sax, Fred Roberts and more.

Speaking about their return to the stage, Sister Bliss from Faithless said: “We are so happy to announce the return of Faithless to the live arena after eight years away, and we can’t think of a better way to return than to the hallowed fields of Camp Bestival, in all their joyful glory.

“This will be one big celebration – we can’t wait for you to come join us; it’s going to be an exciting summer ahead.”

An exclusive 48-hour ticket pre-sale will be available for existing Barclaycard customers on January 31 at 9am until February 2 at 8.59am GMT. Tickets for the festival will go on general sale on February 2 at 9am local time. Visit here to purchase tickets and for more information.

Speaking about the festival’s line-up, festival co-curator Rob da Bank said: “Dust off your dancing shoes, dig out your rave gear and prepare your finest embarrassing mum or dad singalong voice as we unveil the hot off the press line-up for Camp Bestival Shropshire 2024.”

He continued: “Prepare to get no sleep with one of only two festival shows in 2024 for Faithless, who are back with their full live extravanganza. Give it up for Rick Astley and McFly, Paloma Faith, all the Scissor Sisters hits with Jake Shears and wheel out the air guitar for The Darkness. Oh yeah and did we tell you McFly, Level 42 and Sara Cox are there too. And for the night owls still raring to go after lights out… Gok Wan, Craig Charles and Ellie Sax will be spinning till the wee hours too.

“Breaking new talent and championing new bands is always top of my agenda too, so I’m very pleased to announce a rare UK show from Say She She alongside Flowerovlove, The K’s and Coach Party. And that’s just for starters! See you down the front…”

Jake Shears added: “I hope everyone is ready to bring the energy to those fields this summer, because we are going to cut the rug of all rugs at Camp Bestival! Get on your party boots, Mrs. Thing, because it’s going to be another unforgettable summer!”

The Darkness also commented on the festival, saying: “Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls… it is with great honour that we, The Darkness, will grace the stage at Camp Bestival this year. No other band is better able to inject camp or best into a stage performance. Somebody else will have to provide the ival bit. That’s not too much to flipping well ask, is it? See you in the fields of green for a rockgasm of inordinate proportions!”

Primal Scream, Rudimental, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Confidence Man were amongst the artists that performed during last year’s edition of the festival.

The festival which brands itself ‘the quintessential family festival’ won the Best Family Festival in 2009, 2010, 2013, and 2014 at UK Festival Awards.