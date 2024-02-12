Faithless icon Sister Bliss shares euphoric solo single ‘Do It Right’

Faithless’ Sister Bliss has returned with her latest solo single, the euphoric house track ‘Do It Right’ – check it out below.

The song arrived shortly after the announcement from Faithless of their return to the stage after an eight-year absence, which will take place at Camp Bestival Shropshire, which runs from August 15-18.

Speaking about ‘Do It Right’, Sister Bliss has said: “I was really feeling the proper NY house vibes of legendary label Junior Boys Own, and I wanted to make a song which had that same sense of no-nonsense attitude and swagger, and a certain raw jacking edge to it. It’s been going down a storm, and also the Italo mix goes on a more trippy journey which is a great bridge between genres in my sets.”

It follows on from another solo single from Bliss, ‘Life is a Melody’, last March. A collaboration with the producers Hyacinth & Apollo, Bliss said of that song: “Following the liberating feeling of playing a huge number of festivals over the summer after multiple postponements due to the pandemic, I wanted to encapsulate that feeling of euphoria and intensity of being back on the road, and the power of music to bring us together once again,” she added.

Faithless have not been active on stage since 2016, and the Camp Bestival performance will be their first show since the death of Maxi Jazz in 2022 at the age of 65. Bliss said she was “heartbroken” after Jazz died in his sleep, and that the upcoming show will be in his honour.

Speaking about their return to the stage, Sister Bliss said: “We are so happy to announce the return of Faithless to the live arena after eight years away, and we can’t think of a better way to return than to the hallowed fields of Camp Bestival, in all their joyful glory.

“This will be one big celebration – we can’t wait for you to come join us; it’s going to be an exciting summer ahead.”

Early last year, a new mural dedicated to Jazz was unveiled in Crystal Palace’s Selhurst Park stadium. It features a close-up red-and-black painting of the frontman’s face alongside the lyric “THIS IS MY CHURCH” from Faithless’ 1998 single ‘God Is A DJ’.