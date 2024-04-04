Faithless promise new music and “special” shows as they issue statement on return after death of Maxi Jazz

Faithless have issued a statement about their return, promising fans that new music and “special” live shows are on the way.

The band announced their return to the stage recently, lining up their first run of performances since the death of founding member Maxi Jazz.

Real name Maxwell Fraser, Maxi Jazz sang, played guitar and produced in the band, and died on December 24, 2022 at the age of 65. He fronted the band from its inception in 1995 until its breakup in 2011. The group then reunited in 2015, however, Jazz left the fold again a year later.

Now, just over a year after his passing, the band have announced a series of live shows around the country – including slots at Glastonbury, Camp Bestival and Wilderness Festival 2024.

Taking to social media this morning (April 4), the surviving members explained what it feels like to return to live performances following the loss, and revealed to fans that they have lined up.

“So many of you have noticed, we’re back,” they began the update. “Some shows have already been announced but we couldn’t start the summer without a little personal note.

Maxi died just over a year ago and obviously we miss him every day.”

“In the meantime we never stopped (couldn’t stop, never wanted to stop!) making music. Even during Maxi’s long illness we recorded and released ‘All Blessed’ and now finally, eight years after our last live performance, we are returning to festival stages across the summer and are planning some of our own shows later this year…

“We are very nervous, but also very EXCITED,” they added. “We know the show has to be something special: a celebration of our past, of our musical loves, of the man himself and of course, our musical future.

“We will also be releasing new music; we are, in fact, in the studio as we write this…See you all very soon. Much love Rollo and Bliss.”

At the time of writing, it is not yet clear what the members mean by incorporating something “special” into their live shows, and no further announcements about the new material have been shared.

The upcoming Faithless material comes after Sister Bliss released a solo single called ‘Life Is A Melody’ back in March 2023 – her first new music since the death of Maxi Jazz. She followed it up in February this year, dropping another solo track called ‘Do It Right’.

For the group’s upcoming slot at Glastonbury, they will be performing a headline slot on the Thursday instalment– making them the first ever live band to do so. As for their appearance at Camp Bestival, they join Paloma Faith, Rick Astley, McFly, Orbital, Jake Shears, The Darkness and more in filling the bill.

Announcing the latter, Sister Bliss shared a statement reading: “We are so happy to announce the return of Faithless to the live arena after eight years away, and we can’t think of a better way to return than to the hallowed fields of Camp Bestival, in all their joyful glory. This will be one big celebration – we can’t wait for you to come join us; it’s going to be an exciting summer ahead.”

Performing alongside them at Wilderness Festival 2024 will be Michael Kiwanuka, Bicep and Jessie Ware.

It was the band themselves who broke the news of Jazz’s passing in 2022, with surviving members describing him in a social media post as “a man who changed our lives in so many ways” and “a lovely human being with time for everyone and a wisdom that was both profound and accessible”.

Tributes flowed in the wake of his death, with notable figures paying tribute including MistaJam and UB40, and a second tribute was posted on New Year’s Eve – confirming that a private memorial had taken place in Jazz’s honour.

In February last year, it was reported that a mural dedicated to the late Faithless frontman had been unveiled in Crystal Palace, London. It featured a close-up red-and-black painting of his face alongside the lyric ‘THIS IS MY CHURCH‘ from Faithless’ 1998 single ‘God Is A DJ.