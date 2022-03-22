Faithless remix their dance anthem ‘Insomnia’ into 27-minute sleep track

Faithless have announced the remix of their iconic 90s dance anthem ‘Insomnia’ into a 27-minute sleep track. Watch Sister Bliss discuss the new version of the track below.

The ‘Insomnia: Blissful Sleep Remix’ is a slowed-down version of the original track, and was created in collaboration with sleep experts to lull listeners into deep restorative sleep.

“It’s hard to believe we produced Insomnia 27 years ago in a garden shed,” Sister Bliss said. “Being in there all day and then DJ-ing at night was like having permanent jet lag, so I came up with the title ‘Insomnia’ because I literally couldn’t sleep.”

She added: “Once released, the track became an anthem for a generation of late-night clubbers who, as the lyric goes, were also getting ‘no sleep’. With that legacy in mind, the opportunity to collaborate with OTO on the creation of a Sleep Remix was one I couldn’t turn down. I can’t wait to get the track out there and help a nation of bad sleepers finally get the rest they’re craving.”

Created in partnership with CDB brand, OTO, the sleeper hit is available exclusively on SoundCloud and includes an orchestra of 15 musicians, and an ASMR updated reprise of the lyrics “I can’t get no sleep”.

In 2020, the electronic outfit released their first album in a decade, ‘All Blessed’.

“In this troubled and increasingly violent world, lyrically the album tries to reflect what has always been the Faithless manifesto: be conscious, be caring, love yourself so you can love others and understand who you are and where you are never polemical but hopefully intelligent and (occasionally!) inspirational,” Faithless said at the time. “This is music with feeling and words with meaning.”

Back in 2011, the band announced they were set to break up after a final show at London’s Brixton Academy, with the final show being broadcast in cinemas in the UK, Ireland, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Estonia, and Latvia.