Faithless’ Sister Bliss to return after death of Maxi Jazz with solo single ‘Life Is A Melody’

Faithless‘ Sister Bliss has returned with details of a new solo single – ‘Life Is A Melody’ is out this week.

The song, a collaboration with Hyacinth & Apollo, is the first new material to come from the Faithless camp since the passing of legendary singer Maxi Jazz at age 65 just before Christmas last year.

Discussing the inspiration behind the new track and how it came together, Sister Bliss said: “It all started in a South London basement – I first saw Hyacinth & Apollo aka Grammy winner Jinadu & DJ/ producer Jem Haynes perform at a private gig in London I was DJing at – their live set totally blew me away”.

“Following the liberating feeling of playing a huge number of festivals over the summer after multiple postponements due to the pandemic, I wanted to encapsulate that feeling of euphoria and intensity of being back on the road, and the power of music to bring us together once again,” she added.

“I was inspired to reach out to Hyacinth & Apollo and when we got together to create ‘Life Is A Melody’ the alchemy was tangible.“

Pre-save the new track ahead of its release on Friday (March 17) here.

Maxi Jazz “died peacefully in his sleep” last December, his former bandmates confirmed in a post on social media. He was 65 years old. A private funeral was held in south London on January 27.

The singer’s surviving bandmates, Sister Bliss and Rollo, described him in a social media post as “a man who changed our lives in so many ways” and “a lovely human being with time for everyone and a wisdom that was both profound and accessible”.

“He was a brilliant lyricist, a DJ, a Buddhist , a magnificent stage presence, car lover, endless talker, beautiful person, moral compass and genius,” they added.

In a separate message, the pair wrote: “We would also like to say a huge thank you all for all the beautiful messages, amazing art and love for Maxi that you have shared. They are hugely appreciated.”

Last month, a new mural dedicated to the late Faithless frontman was unveiled in Crystal Palace. A new art piece in tribute to Jazz – whose real name was Maxwell Fraser – was recently revealed at Crystal Palace Football Club’s stadium, Selhurst Park.

The mural features a close-up red-and-black painting of the frontman’s face alongside the lyric ‘THIS IS MY CHURCH‘ from Faithless’ 1998 single ‘God Is A DJ’. Fraser’s stage name appears on the opposite side of his head.